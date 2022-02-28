Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier adds Bahamut and Dragoon Style in Season 2

Season 2 of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is here and includes several new additions to the battle royale action mobile game. The 2.0 update is aptly named Dominate the Sky. It’s an homage to the both the Dragon King Bahamut and a new fighting ability called Dragoon.

Bahamut joins the fray as a new boss and summon for players. The dragon can be found throughout specific areas around the map. He’ll use his Megaflare ability to ignite the ground with flames and has multiple abilities that make him a challenge to bring down. After he’s defeated, players will receive Bahamut summoning materia. Using it will transform the player into the Dragon King and grant them access to the Divebomb and Megaflare attack.

Players will also gain a new style called Dragoon that comes with several abilities. Players will be able to cause lances to fall from the sky and pierce enemies. They will also learn the ability High Jump that they can use to leap into the air to avoid attacks or attack enemies. Dragoon also includes the style trait Sky Predator, allowing players to glide through the sky. While Dragon’s Favor absorbs MP to melee attacks and recovers HP when an enemy is defeated.

Two other features are in the update as well: Teleport and private matches. Teleport is a new materia that lets players open portals on the map. These can be used to instantly travel between two connected portals. Whereas private matches allow players to create their own lobbies and customized battles.

Other add-ons include the season pass which comes with Bahamut character skins.