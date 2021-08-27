How to pre-register for Free Fire Max

Garena has announced the pre-registration for Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of one of the popular battle royale mobile games, Free Fire. The game will come with better graphics, features, mechanics, and more to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Free Fire Max has been in the beta testing stage in various regions, and ever since then, it has gained a lot of hype among players. The game’s pre-registration will begin on August 29 for Android devices, and players will be able to pre-register for it by following these steps.

Free Fire Max Pre-registration

Image via Garena

Go to Google Play Store and log in with your account. Search for Free Fire Max in the search bar and click on the first result. Tap on the Pre-register option to register for the closed beta testing. The game will installed automatically after it releases globally.

One of the things about Free Fire Max is that players will be able to log into it using their existing Free Fire account via Firelink technology. In addition to this, the progress and items will be maintained across both the games, and players from both games will be able to play together.

As of now, no announcement has been made regarding the availability of Free Fire Max for iOS devices, and we will update the article once the information gets available.