During Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, the company announced a new mobile Marvel game created by Niantic, the same studio that brought Pokémon Go to the world. The game is titled Marvel World of Heroes and will be an AR game similar to Go and other Niantic titles. The game will allow players to pretend to have the same superpowers as the Marvel Heroes. The game will launch sometime in 2023, yet players can sign up to pre-register for the game right now.

How to pre-register for Marvel World of Heroes

You head over to the official Marvel World of Heroes website. On the top right corner of the window, there’s a pre-register button that you can click, or you can scroll down until you find the Stay Up-To-Date information. Below the Stay Up-To-Date information is where you fill in some of your personal information to pre-register for the game. You first fill in your email address, then your date of birth, and, finally, select what region you live in.

You then confirm that you agree with Niantic’s terms of services and read the Privacy Policy, and agree to receive the latest news about Marvel World of Heroes. Niantic will then shoot you emails about important information on the game and eventually, you’ll receive an email to register for the game when it launches or enters early access.

The premise of World of Heroes is that the players receive powers similar to popular Marvel Heroes and have to team up to save the Multiverse. The trailer shows people using Cyclopse’s eye blast, Thor’s hammer, and Doctor Strange’s magic. Like in previous Niantic games, the game uses AR technology and will likely use a GPS map to calculate players’ location and motion. Niantic’s usual brand of AR mobile games was a smashed hit when Pokémon Go dawned onto the world, and Disney probably wants the company to replicate that magic with its Marvel brand.