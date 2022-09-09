Tron: Identity announced at the D23 Disney/Marvel Games showcase

Disney D23 expo is the time when the company releases a plethora of new information that makes fans drool with excitement. Tron fans were handed some good news during the expo with Tron: Identity. Identity is, unfortunately, not the long-rumored Tron 3 movie fans have been clamoring for, but it is a compelling new video game. Not much of Identity got shown during the expo, with only a brief 30-second teaser featuring the iconic disc from the franchise showcased. However, the Steam page goes over the game in better detail.

Tron: Identity is a visual novel focusing on a brand new Grid. Identity is a detective-crime story where players uncover a mystery in the Grid. The main character is a detective program called Query, who makes decisions within the course of the story that will determine the outcome. Players can choose to talk to several different characters, and you can either ally with them, spurn them or derezz them. Identity Discs are items you can access to gain knowledge of a character’s memories.

Information on the game does not specify if Tron: Identity takes place in the same canon as the main Tron movies and the Uprising TV show. The game takes place in what is described as a new Grid, which means that even if it takes place in the same world as the Tron movies, it has no direct correlation with the original Grid from the films.

Tron is a multi-media franchise that began with the original Tron movie in 1982. The first film centered on a programmer being sent to a software world filled with digital programs. He teams up with a program named Tron to destroy the mainframe computer to escape. The film received praise for its then state-of-the-art effects, techno aesthetics, and predicting a future heavily reliant on digital information and programs. A sequel, Legacy, was released in 2010, with a TV series airing not long after. Since Uprising’s cancellation, fans have been hoping for a sequel for years, with Identity being the best news fans have gotten in a while.