How to pre-register for PUBG: New State on Android and iOS devices

PUBG: New State by Krafton is one of the most awaited mobile games that is scheduled to release by the end of 2021. The game is a sequel of PUBG Mobile and is set in the year 2051 offering futuristic graphics, features like drones, combat roles, and TROI map. The game is currently in closed alpha testing state and players can also pre-register for it on both Android and iOS devices.

If you are a fan of PUBG: New State and want to pre-register for the game, here’s how you can do it.

Steps to pre-register for PUBG: New State

Image via Krafton

Android Devices

Go to Google Play Store and log in with your account. Search for PUBG: New State in the search bar and click on the first result. Tap on the Pre-register option to register for the closed beta testing. You will get the option to install the game if you are selected.

iOS Devices

Go to App Store and log in with your Apple ID. Search for PUBG: New State in the search bar and click on the first result. Tap on the Pre-order, and you will get the option to install the game if you are selected.

