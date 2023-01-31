How to pre-register for Street Fighter: Duel

Street Fighter: Duel is a free-to-play mobile RPG game where 40 characters from the fighting franchise make an appearance. You’ll need to make a team of three fighters and level them up to take down your opponents in real-time RPG combat. The change in the genre has many players intrigued and wanting to get their hands on the game and with the release imminent, it has people wondering: how can they pre-register for Street Fighter: Duel?

How to sign up for Street Fighter Duel

To pre-register for Street Fighter: Duel, you’ll need to go to either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for the game. Once you find it, you should see a button to pre-register for it. Once you hit that button, you’re all set. Once the game releases in February, you’ll get notified and you’ll be able to install the game on release day.

All pre-registration rewards for Street Fighter Duel

Screenshot by Gamepur

Following in the steps of other free-to-play games, Crunchyroll Games is offering pre-registration rewards. For simply pre-registering, you will receive cash, gems, an avatar frame, and a character box. In addition to that, there are rewards that will be given to players upon the game’s launch if they manage to reach certain milestones. There are five tiers that can be unlocked. Here are all the pre-registration rewards for Street Fighter: Duel: