How to recruit Kid and Poshul in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

One of the most unique features of Chrono Cross is the sheer number (and methods) of party member recruitment options you have. Some members can only be obtained in one specific area at a very specific time, while others require collecting a lot of Key Items — and others still can be shrugged off and recruited at a later point in time. Kid is a special case, as she is one of the “main” characters in the game, but you don’t want to recruit her right away as it will lock you out of another character. Here’s how to recruit Kid in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To recruit Poshul, head to the right-most house in Arni Village before you go to Lizard Rock. Head to the back where a dog is playing, and search the bed. You will obtain a Heckran Bone key item. Head outside and then to the left-most screen of Arni Village, where you’ll see a pink dog running around in the background. Press Square (PS4/5), Y (Switch), or X (Xbox) to pull up your Key Item menu and select the Heckran Bone to have Poshul join you. Progress through the game until you engage Karsh in battle. After defeating Karsh, Solt and Peppor, you will be given the option to recruit Kid as a party member. It is highly recommended that you refuse her three times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can still recruit Kid, of course. Head to Termina (after recruiting Poshul, unlocking further exploration in the Hydra Marshes by getting slapped by a plant, and gathering the Skelly skull and the Big Egg in the Fossil Valley) and you’ll see Kid. Ignore the direction she storms off in, and instead head to the east to interact with Glenn at the shrine. Afterwards, head under the building and talk to Korcha near the waterside, before heading back to the entrance of Termina and heading north. You will meet an old man polishing a statue — after talking to him, Kid will return and offer once again to join your party. Accept her offer and you will not only gain Kid, but also the Teleporter key item.