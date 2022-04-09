How to recruit Leena in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers, there are 40 party members who you can recruit. Depending on your decisions, you can either obtain or be locked out of getting a character. So, your choices in this game do matter. One of the characters that can forever be locked out of recruiting is Leena. Leena is considered to be one of the best mages in the game. However, she has a low HP stat so you’ll need to be mindful of her health at all times. If you’re interested in recruiting her, here’s how you do so.

When you first travel Cape Howl and finish off your fight with the soldiers, Kid will ask to join your party. You’ll want to reject her offer. Now, the game will proceed to ask you two more times. Keep saying no until Kid finally gets the hint and leaves. Now, unlike other recruitable characters, Kid isn’t forever locked. You’ll be able to recruit her once you get to the next town, Termina. The only downside to rejecting Kid this early is that you won’t be able to get the Tele-Porter until you recruit her, which allows you to switch out your party members when you’re at save points or in the overworld. After rejecting Kid, head back to Arni Village and rest for the day. In the morning, Leena will join your party.