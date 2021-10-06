How to Redeem a Roblox Gift Card

Roblox gift cards can come in two forms, credit or Robux. Credit can be used to buy Robux or use on memberships that have a monthly subscription cost. The membership come with a lot of perks such as:

Receiving exlucisve items

Discounts for the Avatar shop

Ability to trade items with other players

Get 10% more Robux whenever you purchase them

There are three different memberships for Robux.

Premium 450: Receive 450 Robux a month for $4.99

Premium 1000: Receive 1000 Robux a month for $9.99

Premium 2200: Receive 2200 Robux a month for $19.99

Robux is used to purchase various items or cosmetics for the games on the site.

Redeeming a gift card

Log onto your account on a browser Head over to the gift card redemption page Enter the four digit pin located on the back of the gift card Once you put in the pin, hit redeem to add the credit or Robux to your account If you have another gift card you’d like to redeem, simply hit close and repeat step three and four

If you weren’t able to successfully redeem your Roblox gift card, try inputting your pin again. Sometimes, the zero and one can look like uppercase O and I so we recommend switching those out if you’re still having issues.