how-to-register-to-play-rainbow-six-mobile-early

Ubisoft has announced Rainbow Six Mobile with a release window of 2022. While there’s no definitive release date at the time of writing, you can sign up for a chance to play the game before anyone else. This guide explains how to register for this opportunity so that you can be in with a chance of being one of the first to set boots on the ground.

How to sign up to play Rainbow Six Mobile early

To register for a chance to play Rainbow Six Mobile ahead of launch, head to the game’s official website, scroll down to the bottom and click the Register button after selecting your preferred platform, Android or iOS. This opens up a Ubisoft Connect window to which you’ll need to sign in with your Ubisoft Connect details. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to sign up for one before proceeding.

Once you’ve successfully logged into the website, all you need to do is answer a few questions to complete your registration. You’ll see a message once you’re finished that informs you that you’ve completed the process, so you don’t need to worry about whether your information went through or not. Not everyone will get a chance to play this game early, so don’t be too disappointed if you don’t hear anything.