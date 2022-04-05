ubisoft-announces-rainbow-six-mobile

Ubisoft has officially announced Rainbow Six Mobile, a new Rainbow Six title built from the ground up for smartphones. The game resembles Rainbow Six Siege in many ways, but that’s because the developers worked closely with those who made the original game seven years ago to translate the experience as authentically as possible.

Rainbow Six Mobile is a tactical FPS in which one team of five Attackers attempts to infiltrate a fortified location guarded by a team of five Defenders. Each match is a best of three rounds, with teams switching sides between each round. Players choose from a selection of Operators from Rainbow Six Siege, a roster that strongly resembles the launch lineup for that original game. Each Operator has their own gadget that can turn the tide of battle for their team, making them all unique and mastery of them essential.

Bank, Border, and a few other Rainbow Six Siege maps will be available in Rainbow Six Mobile, as well as core game modes Bomb and Secure the Area. All of the maps and modes present in the game at launch represent the heart of Rainbow Six Siege, making the transition for returning fans of the series and newcomers as easy as possible.

Ubisoft is keen to point out that this game is still a tactical FPS like no other. It’s been rebuilt for smartphones to ensure the controls, UI, and even the audio work in the best way possible for mobile players. This is reflected in the destructible environments each map is built from. These can be fortified as they are in Rainbow Six Siege and form a core part of any strategy to attack or defend a bomb.

Rainbow Six Siege has over 80 million registered players, and while Rainbow Six Mobile doesn’t have a specific release date, Ubisoft is aiming to launch sometime in 2022. Anyone can register now for a chance to play the game ahead of its official release.