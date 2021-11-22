How to rematch Gym Leaders in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll have to conquer all of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Gym Leaders to progress through each game, but it’s not like they simply disappear once you defeat them. In fact, they’re a pretty large part of the postgame, as you’re able to challenge them to rematches that will certainly test your skills as a Pokémon trainer. Here’s how to rematch Gym Leaders in the newly released Generation IV remakes.

Like many of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s postgame activities, you’ll need to first complete the game’s story as well as unlock the National Pokédex, which requires that you see every Pokémon in the Sinnoh region. Upon acquiring the National Pokédex, Roark — Oreburgh City’s Gym Leader — will pop up and state that the Gym Leaders would like to face you again. From here, you can rematch every Gym Leader once a day by simply talking with them at their gyms.

Every Gym Leader will have a much stronger party this time around, with most of their Pokémon hovering around level 70. Furthermore, every leader will have a fully stocked party of six Pokémon, each equipped with a held item. If you’re going to confront the Gym Leaders again, make sure your Pokémon are at least level 70; we’d recommend grinding to level 75 just to be safe. These battles are no joke, and make for a truly daunting challenge in the postgame.