How to rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have quite a few postgame activities for players to pursue after defeating the Elite Four. One of these is to simply take on the Elite Four again, only this time they’re a great deal more powerful. If you’re looking for perhaps the toughest challenge the Generation IV remakes have to offer, this guide will show you how to rematch the Elite Four.

To rematch the Elite Four, simply head to the Pokémon League building where you fought the Elite Four the first time, and run the Elite Four gauntlet once more. Every Pokémon in the Elite Four’s parties will be a higher level this time, with levels ranging from 65 to 78. All of their Pokémon go through a fairly stark power increase, so you’ll want to make sure your Pokémon are pretty highly leveled before pursuing a rematch.

If you make it through the rematch, you’re almost ready for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s ultimate challenge: The second rematch with the Elite Four. To take on this grueling trial, you’ll first have to unlock the National Pokédex, after which you should be able to confront Heatran at Stark Mountain. From here, catch Heatran, head back to the Pokémon League building, and go to fight the Elite Four again.

This time, each Elite Four member adds a new Pokémon to their party, making it so that all five members have a fully stocked, six-Pokémon party. Each Pokémon’s level is also drastically higher than before, with levels ranging from 75 to 88. You’ll want to make sure you’re at least level 90 or above if you want to make it through the Elite Four without struggling too much. The consensus among the Pokémon community seems to be that Cynthia’s second rematch is among the hardest — if not the hardest — battle to be found in any Pokémon game, so if you’re looking to put your battle skills to the test, this is where you’ll want to go.