The yellow spores in Rainbow Six Extraction can be troublesome to deal with during your missions. These spores attach themselves to you and explode if you don’t deal with them. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you cautiously move around an area to eliminate yellow spores before a firefight begins. Here’s what you need to know about how to remove yellow spores in Rainbow Six Extraction.

You can find these yellow spores randomly throughout a mission. When you find them on the ground, you’ll want to make sure you keep a reasonable distance away from them and use any of your weapons. Of the choices available to you, we recommend selecting a silenced weapon to prevent any sound from echoing out to other Archæan that could be nearby.

All you have to do is shoot each spore from a distance, and they won’t be a problem for you. However, if they do connect and attach to you or a teammate during a mission, make you let an ally know about this, and they can remove them from you before they explode. The explosion can do a good amount of damage and you’ll be partially blinded after the explosion.

Avoiding these yellow spores is vital, and making sure you keep your eyes up, and ahead of you is critical to spot them. You can always ping them to make sure everyone on your team knows you’ve spotted them, too.