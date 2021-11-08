How to repair broken fences in Jurassic World Evolution 2

When dangerous weather rolls into your research facility, not every fence and enclosure will be built to withstand it in Jurassic World Evolution 2. Every so often, a section of your wall will break, and a dinosaur is going to escape, potentially becoming going on a rampage. Hopefully, you have emergency shelters in place when this happens. After everyone is inside and you’ve dealt with the rampaging dinosaur, it’s time to repair the broken fences.

You’ll be able to tell when a fence is broken indicated by the red wrench icon above the section. You’ll be able to tell a fence is broken when you see a dinosaur running around your campus, potentially causing trouble to your facility workers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve discovered the broken fence, the next step is to remove the damaged sections of the fence. You’ll be able to do this with the demolish option on the left-side of your construction menu, close to the bottom. Remove the broken portion of the fence, and then replace that fence layer. Immediately after you place down the new fence, everything should be repaired. You can now transport the dinosaur that escaped and bring them back to your facility.