How to repeat missions in Psychonauts 2

There are several collectibles you’re going to be hunting down to find in Psychonauts 2. These collectibles are easy to miss, and once you’re finished with a mission, you’re going to be moving on to the next objective. However, you may want a chance to return to a previous area to try collecting them once again. Thankfully, you’ll be able to do that in Psychonauts 2, but you have to wait until you reach a certain point in the game to unlock this feature.

The feature you’re going to need to unlock is called the Brain Tumbler. It’s a machine that allows you to return to any location you’ve visited been to by visiting the Collective Unconsciousness. You may have to wait a little bit to use this because you might be missing a certain power or ability that you need to use to go through a certain area.

While you gain access to the Brain Tumbler fairly early in Psychonauts 2, we do recommend you use it closer to the end of the game when you’ve unlocked more of Razputin’s psychic powers. Having access to all of them makes it easy to unlock new locations and gain access to areas you normally wouldn’t be able to visit. Of course, it’s expected that you won’t find every single collectible when exploring an area.