While we are big fans of crossplay and being able to play with friends regardless of the platform they are on; we are prominent advocates of cross-progression. We believe if a game is available on multiple platforms, it should always feature cross-progression so that if you have bought and downloaded the game, you can immediately pick up where you left off on the previous platform. With Temtem’s 1.0 release, it came to consoles to accompany the PC version and does feature cross-progression. Here is how to set up cross-progression in Temtem.

Related: How to reset your character and start a new game in Temtem

How to activate cross-progression in Temtem

Temtem cross-progression is simple to set up and can be done from the beginning of the game. First, bring up your menu and go to Settings. Under Game, scroll down towards the bottom of the page, and you will see Cross-progression located in the Account section. Click it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On this page, you will have two options to choose. If this is your first account in Temtem and you want this to be the progress you take with you on other platforms, select This is the Main Platform. You will see a new box pop up with an account code. Write it down, and do not share it with anyone.

How to transfer your Temtem progress to other platforms

Now, start Temtem on another platform. If you have already created a new save, you will need to reset your progress. Reset the character, and do not start a new game. When ready, pull up the menu and return to the Cross-progression area in the Settings. This time, however, you will choose This is a Secondary Platform. If you do not have other progress here, you can now enter the account code that you got from the other platform and link them together. Do this for as many platforms as you have the game on, and your main platform will share its progress with all others.