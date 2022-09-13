How to set up Discord on Xbox X/S and Xbox One

Discord has arrived on Xbox consoles, making it easier to communicate with your friends and party up with them for games. If you want to use the Discord service on your Xbox console, you want to make sure you have it installed and everything is set up properly to make voice communication easier. This guide covers how to set Discord on your Xbox Series X, the Series S, and the Xbox One.

How to link Discord to your Xbox console

With Discord installed on your Xbox, you can jump into a voice channel, join a group call, and use your mic to communicate with your friends while playing a game. However, before you can try jumping into a channel with your friends, there are two things you will need to do. The first thing you need to do is create a Discord account. You can do so on Discord’s website. Then, if you want to make it easier in future steps, you can download the Xbox application to your smartphone device from the Google Play or the Apple store.

Once you have your Discord account, the next step is to power up your Xbox console and press down the large Xbox icon at the center of your controller. This will bring up the Xbox system menu. Scroll to the right, go to the Profile & System Page and proceed to the Settings tab. Click on it, which should open up multiple options you can adjust on your Xbox account. Next, you want to go to the Account tab and click the Linked Social Accounts. You may have to input your profile’s password if you have one on your account.

There will be multiple social media accounts you can link to your Xbox account. On the left is a QR code you can scan to connect your accounts, but only if you’ve downloaded the Xbox application. Discord should be the first option in this list. Click the link underneath it, and you will need to sign in to your Discord account and then your Xbox account to proceed. There will be another QR code you can scan on this page for those using the Xbox smartphone application. With your account connected to your Xbox console, you can choose to join a call from your Xbox while using it in Discord.

How to join a Discord call on Xbox

The way you join a Discord call is you have to enter it from the Discord application. This can be from your desktop or your mobile device. In the bottom left of the Discord call screen will be a small icon of a controller overlapping a smartphone, to the right of where you can choose to add people to call.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click this icon, and it will bring up a QR code you can scan, and it will take you to your Xbox application, where it will drop you into the call onto your Xbox console. Of course, you will need to ensure the Xbox console is connected and synced to your account on your smartphone application for everything to work.

It’s also essential to have Remote Play operation on your Xbox, or you won’t be able to connect to calls. You can change your settings by going to the Profile and System menu, Settings, and the Devices and Connections section. You will have an option to modify your Remote features, and you must make sure you’ve turned on Remote Play for Discord to work on your Xbox.