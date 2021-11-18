How to set up splitscreen multiplayer in Halo Infinite

Splitscreen multiplayer for online games has been a feature that many developers have been leaving behind. That being said, it is still a functionality that many players could take advantage of if they have a player two nearby and no second console. If you are wanting to jump into Halo Infinite with a friend on the same console, here is how to do it.

To start, launch Halo Infinite with an account and get to the multiplayer screen. Before choosing a playlist, turn on a second controller and press any button. This will bring up a sidebar asking who is playing with that controller. Unfortunately, you cannot play Halo Infinite with a guest account like you could in the past, so sign in with your own account or a different one on that console.

After you have signed in, you should see the second player join the lobby. Bring up the Social menu and they will be in your fireteam. Now jump into a playlist and you will have splitscreen enabled automatically.

To cancel splitscreen, when you are outside of a game, hold down the Xbox button on your controller and select Turn off controller. Since the other account is connected to that controller, it will automatically remove them from the game and the other person can keep playing on their own.