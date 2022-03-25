How to share health in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Working together with your teammates is always the best way to overcome any objective in a cooperative video game. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee will need to do that to ensure they can save all the Waddle Dees. To make that easier on you and your friend or family member, make sure to heal each other when down. Here is how to share health with your co-op partner in Kirby and the Forgotten Land and keep them in the fight.

It’s really simple to provide health to the other player in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but you will need to have enough to share to pull it off. Of course, you can heal by grabbing food, eating an item you bought from the café, or sleeping at Kirby’s house. While you are in a level, though, Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee can walk up to each other and high five to heal each other.

For this to work, one player needs to have full health and then have some surplus health from picking up items. When the other one is hurt, just get close to automatically high five and bring them back up a bit. This can come in handy in a pinch if you are having issues with a boss fight, so even if you are at full health, don’t turn down picking up healing items.