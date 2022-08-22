Sideswiping a vehicle in Saints Row is an excellent way to prevent them from following you during a high-speed chase. Landing this technique can be a little tricky. You want to wait for the right opportunity to land your hit against another vehicle, and missing might mean you go slightly off course. This guide covers what you need to know about how to sideswipe vehicles in Saints Row.

How sideswiping works in Saints Row

You can sideswipe in every vehicle you can drive in Saints Row. Some of the larger, bulkier cars you drive will have a better chance of hitting an opposing vehicle because of its overall structure, but anything you drive can be used. You typically want to wait to sideswipe another vehicle if they’re chasing you or attempting to escape an area to regroup.

You want to wait until a vehicle is immediate to the left or right of your car. Once they are, while using a controller, hit the Sideswipe button, which will be the X button for the Xbox Controller, or the Square button if you’re using a PlayStation one. For those playing on a mouse and keyboard, you will need to hold down the right mouse button and then click the A or D keys, depending on the direction you want to sideswipe. When you hit this sequence, your car will jolt in your driving direction, forcing a vehicle off in the other direction.

The sideswipe is a quick technique that you will know happened following a small sound effect. You usually want to wait for the right moment to hit another vehicle, such as running them into a ditch, a building, or oncoming traffic. The sideswipe hit is important, but it’s even more critical to strategically cause an accident for the other vehicle so you can escape.