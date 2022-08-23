How to sign up for the Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game beta

Killer Klowns from Space: The Game is an asymmetrical horror game that is based on the cult classic film from the 1980s. In this game, three Klowns go against seven humans. The Klowns’s objective is to capture the most- or all – of the Humans in order to win, while the humans have to try and deactive the Klown’s Big Top spaceship and escape the map before time runs out or keep the townsfolk alive. Fans of Dead by Daylight or objective-based games that are eager to get their hands on this game will be happy to know that a closed beta is being offered. The question is, how do you sign up for the Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game beta?

How to sign up for the Killer Klowns from Outer Space beta

To sign up for the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game beta, you’ll need to first visit the game’s official website. Click on the “sign up for beta” button. You’ll then be asked to answer a series of short questions. The questions are as follows:

What is your name?

What’s your email?

Where in the world are you located?

What language(s) do you use most often?

Which of the following video game genres are your favorite? You can choose up to three.

What video game platforms do you have access to and are willing to test games on?

Have you tested for video games before? Note that answering no to this question will not disqualify you for the beta.

I agree to Beta Squadron’s Terms, Conditions and Privacy Policy. This question is required.

After answering all eight questions, you will have submitted your application for the game’s closed beta. It’s important to remember you’re guaranteed a spot in the game’s closed beta just because you submitted an application for it. Even if you don’t get it, don’t worry as the game’s set to release very soon. The game is officially releasing sometime in early 2023 on Steam, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.