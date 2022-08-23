When is the closed beta for The Outlast Trials? Closed beta dates

Outlast has done well as a franchise is scaring the pants off of players, and developer Red Barrels looks to continue that history with the upcoming horror title, The Outlast Trials. With four players attempting to survive the sadism of the Murkoff Corporation, the newest Outlast title appears to be vying for a space in the burgeoning co-operative horror genre with an upcoming closed beta.

The genre has been exploding with indie titles as of late: Phasmophobia gained massive popularity with its social-horror gameplay, following on the coattails of casual-horror titles such as Hello Neighbor and even Roblox titles that tinkered with the concept. Now that a bigger studio is stepping into the space, its time to not only take the genre more seriously, but gamers of all reaches to buy a couple of diapers.

Closed beta dates

The Outlast Trials will be entering a closed beta just in time for Halloween this year, from October 28 until November 1. From dentists to carnivals, this title has up to four players working to survive a horrifying experience set deep in the Cold War with gore, atmosphere, and absolute terror waiting around every corner.

It’s worth noting that the intentional term used by Red Barrels, closed beta, means that it’s limited to a select group of consumers. Typically, this implies that the beta will only be open for those willing to chance a pre-order of the title before seeing the final product — a gamble that has frustrated gamers in the past, regardless of the pedigree of the studio.

Peek into #TheOutlastTrials💉in this new Closed Beta Trailer! Stay tuned for more news and updates on how to sign up for and what to expect from the Closed Beta taking place Oct. 28th – Nov. 1st, 2022#gamescom2022 pic.twitter.com/ud2OMLQFOu — Red Barrels (@TheRedBarrels) August 23, 2022

Still, Red Barrels has managed time and again to horrify even the most jaded fear-lover among us, and it’s admittedly a difficult prospect to simply snub the opportunity to, as the Steam store page notes, ‘shit your pants in good company.’ When this title will experience its full release is not currently known, and the developer has also not stated the platforms available for this experience aside from Steam.