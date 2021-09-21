How to sign up for the Ragnarok Origin closed beta test

The upcoming MMO Ragnarok Origin is going to opening its closed beta from September 23 at 4 PM PT to September 27 at 4 PM PT. Many anticipated players are wondering how they can get their hands on the closed beta build when it releases.

In order to have a chance at being able to play the closed beta of Ragnarok Origin, you’ll have to pre-register. To do that, you’ll need to go to your phone’s respective app store. Simply look up Ragnarok Origin and it’ll be the first result. Hit the pre-register button and you should be good to go. On Android devices, you’ll have the option of downloading the closed beta automatically when it goes live.

In a statement on the game’s Facebook page, not everyone will be able to get their hands on the closed beta. Due to Apple’s App Store policy, the download limit for the closed beta will be 10,000. It seems that there is no cap on how many people can download on Android devices.

Ragnarok Origin is a remake of the original Ragnarok Online, a game that had a high level of freedom that players don’t typically see in MMOs. Updated with brand new 3D graphics, players of the original game can expect the same game that they fell in love with many years ago.