How to skip cutscenes in Oddworld: Soulstorm

While cutscenes are an absolutely welcomed bonus to have in video games, they can sometimes overstay their welcome. That is not to say we ever want to see them go away, but after you see a long cutscene once or twice, you are ready to move on from it.

That is why skipping cutscenes is such a small but valuable inclusion in today’s games. Oddworld: Soulstorm has some long cutscenes that might appear to be unskippable, but there are certain ones that you can. Here is how to skip cinematic cutscenes in Oddworld: Soulstorm.

To skip cutscenes in Oddworld: Soulstorm, all you need to do is hold down the X button. As you do this, you will notice a meter begin to fill in the bottom right of the screen, a rather standard procedure in video games. If you press the Options button, all that will happen will the cutscene will pause, although while it is in this state, you can skip it by holding down the X button as well.

The long cutscenes that play when you start the game and before and after each level can be skipped by this method. However, in-game cutscenes that move the camera around the area to show you a point of interest can not be skipped.

