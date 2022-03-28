How to slam attack Llance’s mushroom in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

While tackling the side quest A Knight’s Toil in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll be tasked with getting past a couple of goblins guarding a bridge. To do this, you need to knock Llance, the nearby knight, off of his mushroom. However, you may never have had to perform a slam attack until this point in the game, and it can be tricky to get your head around how you go about doing it. This guide explains how to slam attack Llance’s mushroom so that you can complete this quest.

How to slam attack the mushroom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Llance will jump onto a mushroom that’s far too high for you to get to. However, you can use the glowing mushrooms nearby to jump much higher and almost land on his. We spent a long time doing this until we realized that you must perform a slam attack in the air. To use a slam attack, you need to press the crouch button while you’re in the air. Do this when you’re almost above Llance’s mushroom. This will cause you to slam attack it and break it.

After you’ve slam attacked the mushroom, the guards will attack you. Llance will start to attack too, so kill the guards quickly and focus on him. This is a tough fight to win but you can continue helping Claptrap with the quest at hand once it’s finished.