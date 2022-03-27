Where to find Claptrap in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Claptrap is one of the staple characters that is bound to appear in any Borderlands game, regardless of whether it’s a main-series one or a spin-off title. After his first appearance in the original Borderlands, your least favorite Cl4p-Tp steward bot has appeared in every other game. It should come as no surprise that he has found his way to the Wonderlands and he is still as annoying as ever. Here is where you can find Claptrap in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start things off, you will need to go through the pretty lengthy tutorial level of the game before you can access any of the other areas of the over. To find Claptrap, you will need to gain access to Mount Craw. This is the goblin-shaped mountain Gearbox revealed early on. After the tutorial is complete, you will need to follow the path out of Brighthoof and talk to a carpenter. Complete the quest of finding his blueprints and he will build you a bridge that will allow you to reach Mount Craw.

Follow the path that is presented to you when you enter Mount Craw until you reach the area called the Sootsteps. This village is home to many goblins who are going to want to attack you but it is also home to where Claptrap can be found. He will even be marked on the map with a quest marker because you know he will want his apprentice to get to work. Located the small blacksmith shop on the side of the village and Claptrap will be waiting.