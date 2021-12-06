How to smash Shinra crates at Church in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a game that evolves every week. New challenges are unlocked weekly throughout a season, giving you more stars to chase, new goals to complete, and a way to earn the highest tiers of cosmetic items out there. Some of those challenges can be a little unclear, though. In this guide, we’ve covered one such challenge and explained how to smash Shinra crates in Church.

Step 1: Drop in Church

The first thing you’ll need to do to complete this challenge is drop on the Church location on the map. It’s at the top of the map in the middle and is probably the most iconic location in Midgar. This is the church that Cloud is taken to early on in Final Fantasy VII, and you can even find the area with the flowers if you go inside the building.

Step 2: Look for Shinra crates and smash them

Screenshot by Gamepur

The challenges that ask you to smash Shinra crates in Church make it sound like you need to enter the church building to find and smash crates. That’s not the case, though. Instead, you need to find Shinra crates around the named area Church on the map. This means that you can climb the ramshackle buildings around Church to look for these crates. In season 1, the goal was to smash five Shinra crates, and you could do this over multiple matches. So, to complete the challenge, drop in Church and smash Shinra crates when you can, but don’t go out of your way if it’ll be too dangerous. This is a location many fans adore, and you’ll often find the main church building occupied by at least one group in any ranked match.