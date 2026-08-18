How to Solve The Church Obelisk Puzzle in The Sinking City 2

Solving the Obelisk puzzle in The Sinking City 2 has several steps to complete.

The Sinking City 2 has plenty of puzzles to solve, many of which, including the church Obelisk puzzle, can be skipped entirely.

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Completing these puzzles is advised, though, as it yields great rewards, and we’ve got everything you need to tick off the Obelisk puzzle in your playthrough.

Where to Find The Obelisk Clues in The Sinking City 2

There are two crucial notes to find to solve the Obelisk puzzle found in the church area in The Sinking City 2, which are both fairly easy to find.

The first, the ‘Call Upon Believers’ note, is found inside the Church, where your character comments asking ‘who did they worship here.’ The note you require is found on the altar.

The second is found inside the Star Lock in the graveyard, which you open to get the ERC Crate for an inventory upgrade, Printing Plate C, another note, and, the crucial one, the First Vision note.

If you don’t want to see the full solution to the Obelisk puzzle, this is where you should stop reading.

The Obelisk Solution in The Sinking City 2

Lightning. Screenshot by Gamepur

The key to solving the Obelisk puzzle in The Sinking City 2 is using the ‘Call Upon Believers’ note, listing gods ‘from the depths to the heights’, and the ‘First Vision note’, which details their symbols.

Before heading to the Obelisk, return to the church and use the Star Key to open the door above the ladder in the church to find the Trident, required for the puzzle, and the ‘Report on the Bell’ note.

With that information, insert the Trident into the Obelisk, and rotate the symbols in order starting from bottom to top, as shown in the image above.

The solution is as follows:

Cthylla: Splayed Womb

Gyrh: Spearhead

Tsog-Nar: Crooked Cross

Yig: Serpent Form

When completed correctly, lightning will begin to strike every few seconds. Once the lightning has hit the Obelisk three times, the Trident will be fully lit up, and you can now grab it to end the process.

Now take the Trident back to the room where you found it and place it back on the stand, which transports you to another dimension. Head towards the altar and pick up the dagger along the way, then place it in the altar slot.

Finally, in the basement, a small boss fight triggers, and once completed, two pieces of Dream Essence will be on the altar waiting for you.

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