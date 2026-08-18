All the information you need to solve the Fuse Box Gate puzzle in The Sinking City 2.

The Sinking City 2 has an abundance of puzzles to solve and the first that you must complete in order to progress is the Fuse Box Puzzle.

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Early in your playthrough, on your quest to reach the library, the gate blocking the way will not open, and you’ll soon discover the operator has been killed. However, when you try to open the gate, it won’t work, as fuses are required.

For all the details on where to obtain the required fuses and the exact formation they need to be applied into and connected, check out the guide below.

Where to Get Fuses in The Sinking City 2

Solved. Screenshot by Gamepur

The fuses you need to open the gate to the library in The Sinking City 2 are found in the Radio Shop, directly over the road from the blocked path, but you won’t be immediately able to access the shop.

Instead, head into the motel on the left-hand side, and work your way through the building. When you reach Apartment 6, destroy the objects in the way and drop down the hole in the floor to access the Radio Shop.

The Fuses are found inside the yellow box and, once you take them, an enemy spawns. To defeat this enemy, shoot the glowing parts of its body.

Once the enemy has been eliminated, interact with the fallen shelves blocking the door. This will spawn more monsters, but you don’t need to kill them, and there’s no reward for doing so, so head back to the Fuse Box location.

How to Solve The Gate Fuse Box Puzzle in The Sinking City 2

Even though you have obtained the fuses, it’s not a simple fetch-and-complete quest. Instead, there’s another aspect of the puzzle to solve.

You will need to rotate some of the fuses in order to solve the puzzle, and don’t forget to validate your choice once completed, as otherwise it won’t work. Here’s the solution.

Straight Fuse: Connect the two blue wires.

Connect the two blue wires. T-Shaped Fuse: Connect the three yellow and green wires.

Connect the three yellow and green wires. Right-Angle Fuse: Connect the two red and orange wires.

Once you have successfully entered the fuses with the right combination, turn the lever to open the gate, and return to your boat, dodging the enemy that appears, and enter the now-unlocked area.

When you’re through, keep an eye out for the jetty on the left, which is the next point you need to reach to progress.

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