All the details on the Printing Press Puzzle in The Sinking City 2 and available rewards.

The Sinking City 2 has plenty of puzzles to solve, some of which are missable and offer handy rewards, including the Printing Press Puzzle.

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Found in the area near the main objective to move the whale, completing the Printing Press Puzzle requires collecting several items, and you’re then presented with a choice on which reward to pursue.

For all the details on how to solve the puzzle and which reward is the best option, check out this guide.

How to Solve The Printing Press Puzzle in The Sinking City 2

Two options. Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Printing Press Puzzle in The Sinking City 2, you need to collect Printing Plates scattered across the world. Fortunately, they’re all relatively close to each other.

The exception is the first Printing Plate, Printing Plate C, which is found inside the locked tomb with a Star symbol by the church. The other two, meanwhile, are located after you leave this area by boat.

Here are the areas where you’ll find each of the three Printing Plates.

Printing Plate A: Printing House, where the Gear is found.

Printing House, where the Gear is found. Printing Plate B: Fire Station, where the Gasoline is found.

Fire Station, where the Gasoline is found. Printing Plate C: Inside the locked tomb by the Church with a Star lock symbol.

When you reach the red Printing Press in the Print House, place down the missing Printing Plates. The task is now to flip the plates until they’re all the same color, but there are two different rewards you can obtain.

Rotating a tile flips all the titles above, below, and on either side of it. The easiest way to solve this is to match all corners as the same color, then flip the middle tile, which in turn will rotate the others around it.

All Printing Press Puzzle Rewards in The Sinking City 2

You have a choice of two rewards for completing the Printing Press Puzzle in The Sinking City 2, depending on which color you decide to match.

Only one of the rewards is available, so choose wisely. The available rewards are:

Silver: 2x Dream Essence

2x Dream Essence Gold: Cutter’s Study Stock

Of the two, the Gold side and the Cutter’s Study Stock is the best reward to choose, as it provides extra damage when you shoot enemies in the back.

While it won’t be utilized in every situation, it does have an edge, and Dream Essence is a reward you can get plenty of elsewhere.

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