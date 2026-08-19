How To Solve The Prism Charging Station Puzzles in The Sinking City 2

There are three Prism Charging Station puzzles to solve in the hospital in The Sinking City 2.

The Sinking City 2 is filled with puzzles to solve, and one of the most drawn-out of them all is the Prism Charging Station puzzle, which has three sections to complete.

Recommended Videos

While exploring the hospital, there are various clues to find that provide the solution for the puzzles, which are required to be completed to progress further in the game.

For details on the locations of all the clues and how to solve the puzzles, check out this guide.

How to Solve The Blue Prism Charging Station Puzzle

Solved. Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve the Blue Prism Charging Station puzzle, you need to locate three symbols, each of which is color-coordinated to the respective Charging Station it represents.

The locations of the three symbols required for the Blue Prism Charging Station are as follows:

In the Anatomical Theater/Treatment Room, obtained by picking up the Occult Symbol note on the desk.

Up the stairs from the morgue, near the poster, revealed by a shimmering light.

In the Therapuetic Garden by examining a glowing bear trap.

Once you have identified the three symbols, head to the Blue Prism Charging Station and rotate the three rings to display the blue symbols found. There’s no specific order, but each row only has one of the required symbols.

When you’ve input the correct symbols, hit ‘Validate’, and collect the Partially Charged Prism.

How to Solve The Yellow Prism Charging Station Puzzle

Just like the Blue Prism Charging Station, there are three symbols to find that provide the solution to solve the Yellow Prism Charging Station Puzzle.

The locations of the three symbols required for the Yellow Prism Charging Station are as follows:

Through the Caduceus Key door in a room down the corridor on the left-hand side, from a glowing body.

In the Medical Records, after using the Mirror Door, from a glowing spot after defeating an enemy.

Inside the Chapel, from another glowing spot.

Once you have identified the three symbols, head to the Yellow Prism Charging Station and rotate the three rings to display the blue symbols found. There’s no specific order, but each row only has one of the required symbols.

When you’ve input the correct symbols, hit ‘Validate’. There’s just one more Prism Charging Stattion to complete.

How to Solve the Pink Prism Charging Station Puzzle

The process is exactly the same as the Blue and Yellow Prism Charging Station puzzles, with three color-coded symbols to locate on the map.

The locations of the three symbols required for the Pink Prism Charging Station are as follows:

Through an open window by a balcony on the other side of a door hanging off its hinges near the Isolation Wards.

In the Pharmacy on the 1st Floor, which requires the Caduceus Key to enter, by looking at a glowing book.

Through the door with the Vertebrae Lock, from a glowing point on a pile of bodies.

Once you have identified the three symbols, head to the Pink Prism Charging Station and rotate the three rings to display the blue symbols found. There’s no specific order, but each row only has one of the required symbols.

When you’ve input the correct symbols, hit ‘Validate’, and collect the Fully Charged Prism.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy