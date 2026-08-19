A full explanation and solution for The Ventilation Pump Puzzle in The Sinking City 2.

The Sinking City 2 has some complicated puzzles that block progression, including the Ventilation Pump Puzzle in the Devil’s Reef Hotel.

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While there is a specific input from the start that solves the puzzle, it works similar to a Rubix Cube in the sense that if you make a mistake, you’ll need to backtrack or work out another solution to the puzzle.

For all the details on how the puzzle works and the correct combination to input, check out this guide.

How to Solve The Ventilation Pump Puzzle in The Sinking City 2

Solving the Ventilation Pump Puzzle in The Sinking City two requires positioning four arrows to specific spots, and it can be quite tricky.

Each button has specific mechanics and moves various aspects, which can quickly erase any progress you’ve made. Below are the details for what each button does.

First Button: Moves arrow one and two up and down.

Moves arrow one and two up and down. Second Button: Moves arrows three and four up and down.

Moves arrows three and four up and down. Third Button: Moves only the fourth arrow.

As it can be quite fiddly, here’s the specific combination required to complete the puzzle, starting with the initial setup of the Ventilation Pump.

Set the level to blue. Press the third button to move the fourth arrow up. Press the second button (middle) to move the second and third arrows up. Set the lever to red. Press the first button to move the second arrow down. Set the lever to blue. Press the first button to move the first and second arrows up.

If you make a mistake, use the button details below to rectify and get used to the approach. To complete the puzzle, each arrow needs to be in the respective zones marked in green on the Ventilation System.

Once the puzzle is completed, the gas clears and you can now progress, so it will be obvious when you have input the correct solution.

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