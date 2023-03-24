How to solve the Village Chief’s Manor Combination Lock in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Village Chief’s Manor is one of the many locations you’ll encounter while exploring the Resident Evil 4 remake, and inside is a combination lock you need to solve to advance the story. The solution to this combination lock is unclear, and it’s hidden in clues you can find throughout the house. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the combination lock solution in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

What is the combination lock solution in the Village Chief’s Manor in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

You can find the locked cabinet inside the Village Chief’s Manor on the bottom floor, behind the dining room. When you approach it, there will be multiple symbols on the lock, and you need to align them in the correct order. Correctly doing this can take time, and although you force the combination by placing them in order, this can take some time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the solution upstairs, on the second floor. Return to where you entered the house in the back door, and proceed upstairs, where you’ll find a small book on top of a nightstand in the middle of a hallway. Approach the book to interact with it, and there will be a brief story for you to read.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The story highlights a small passage in the book: “the old farmer, his finest crop. The slight swineheard, his stoutest pig. The beggarly grandam, her own beloved babe.” “Crop, swineheard, pig, and babe,” are highlighted in this passage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this new information, return to the locked cabinet, and you can use those highlighted words to unlock it. The first symbol needs to be set to crops. The second needs to be set to a pig. The third one needs to be set to a small child. Once you apply this combination, the cabinet will unlock.