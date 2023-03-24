Should you use the Punisher or the SG-09 R pistol in Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are multiple pistols that you can use in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and you don’t want to carry two of them at the same time. These weapons consume the same ammunition, and if you have no ammo left for a handgun, both won’t work, taking up Cache space. You’re better off picking one over the other, and one of the first choices you’ll need to make is between the SG-09 R Pistol or the Punisher. Should you use the Punisher or the SG-09 in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Is the Punisher or the SG-09 R pistol better in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

The SG-09 R Pistol is your starting weapon in the game. You’ll acquire this when you first begin your campaign, and it’s a reliable weapon to take with you until the end of the game. It has a decent amount of magazines and good power but a slow rate of fire. You can equip a laser sight to this weapon to help improve it, but this also takes up a slot in your Cache, which might already feel tight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Punisher is a little bit more rewarding. It already starts with a better base magazine clip than the SG-09, and it has slightly more precision without needing to upgrade it, along with a rate of fire. It also comes with penetration power, which means when you’re fighting more armored foes later in the game, you can find yourself doing more damage to them rather than relying on your other weapons, which require more ammunition. In addition, the Punisher can also be used with a laser sight, similar to the SG-09.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although the SG-09 is your starting weapon in the Resident Evil 4 remake, we highly recommend the Punisher as a replacement. When you can purchase it from The Merchant, it’s a far better option, and you can upgrade it significantly more to gain additional benefits throughout your playthrough. Both weapons are solid choices for side arms, but the Punisher does top the SG-09 in nearly every way.