How to spray in Back 4 Blood

While it may not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “cosmetics,” sprays have long been included in the conversation about skins and other cosmetics. Especially if you are playing a first-person shooter, there is a chance that the game you are playing will let you choose and layout sprays on any surface in the game. If you are looking to do that in Back 4 Blood, here is how you can use your sprays.

To spray in Back 4 Blood, you have to open the communication wheel and move the cursor to the entry that says “Spray.” Press C on PC or up on the d-pad on PlayStation or Xbox to pull up the communication wheel. If you are close enough and looking at any surface, you will put whatever spray you have set down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can change your spray in the Personalization section of the menu in Fort Hope, and to unlock more, you need to run through Supply Lines with Supply Points. Sprays are some of the cheapest rewards in Supply Lines, which makes sense because they have such a small impact on the game. That being said, if the area is looking a little too bare for you, you can liven up a wall or floor with some graffiti.