How to start Crimes in Red Dead Online

With the launch of Red Dead Online’s latest update, Blood Money, players can finally take on a profitable life of crime. To that extent, players can start new missions called Crimes to earn Capitale, a new commodity central to the Blood Money update.

Players can start crimes by going to certain unsavory NPCs located throughout the west. These NPCs, which usually doled out simple free-roam missions, now instead will give players Crimes to complete. They are the following:

Anthony Foreman in Rhodes

Joe in New Hanover

Sean Macguire in the Great Planes

James Langton in Hennigan’s Stead

Crimes consist of small-time, well, crimes. They can be tackled by up to six players and come in a healthy variety. Players can start a contract, which is a multi-part free roam event, or a simpler, shorter crime, like robbing a homestead or camp. Capitale can be earned from these missions by thieving from houses or looting dead bodies. Capitale can then be used to take on larger Crimes called Opportunities, which are more akin to GTA Online’s heists.

Players can access Crimes at absolutely no cost. All of Red Dead Online’s Blood Money content is free to all players, requiring no gold bar buy-in.