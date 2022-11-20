The various Titans in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have unique qualities about them, and how you start their battles are different. Many of them require you to reach their location, and they will start fighting. However, the Lurking Steel Titan is a bit different. If you run up at it and try to battle this Pokémon, it will dig underground and constantly run away from you. Here’s what you need to know about how to start the Lurking Steel Titan battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to fight the Lurking Steel Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The way you start the fight with the Lurking Steel Titan is you need to be riding your Koraidon or Miraidon in its bike form and then rush at it. If you attempt to do this while you’re walking around or when you’re throwing a Poké Ball at it to start combat, it will dig underground and run away from you. The only way to start the battle is to rush at it with your companion Pokémon.

You will need to do this twice. The first time happens when you encounter the Orthworm for the first time, hanging out in the hole before you battle it. When you defeat it once, it runs away from you by going through a mountain, and then you must fight it again. We recommend taking the time to heal your Pokémon before doing the second phase.

Orthworm is a standard Steel-type, so it will be weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves, but it is highly resistant against multiple attacks. Your best choice is to focus on using Fire and Fighting-type moves to defeat it.