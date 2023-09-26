How To Swim In Party Animals (& Other Tips & Tricks)

Indulging in Party Animals means going on an all-out brawl in a physics-based combative game. Needless to say, players will have to get used to and master various mechanics in order to become the best brawler around. Although players will get to learn about various mechanics through the in-game tutorial, there are a few things that players have to figure out on their own. Swimming is one such activity that has no dedicated tutorial, which can confuse players as to how to partake in it. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to swim in Party Animals and other tips & tricks surrounding swimming.

Swimming in Party Animals

Fortunately, swimming in Party Animals is a pretty straightforward job. To swim, just press the LShift button if you are using a mouse+keyboard or the LT button if you are using a controller. This is also the button that is used for sprinting when on land.

For controlling the character when swimming, use W-A-S-D or left analog stick, depending upon the equipment. Furthermore, if you hold down the same button when swimming, you will swim faster.

Tips & Tricks for swimming in Party Animals

Before you go swimming, keep an eye on the stamina bar denoted by yellow around your profile icon. Much like any other game, the more stamina you have, the longer you’ll be able to stay on water and avoid drowning. Do not rush into swimming if your stamina bar is already low. The stamina bar replenishes over time, so you can just wait for it to reach a high threshold before you go swimming.

Lastly, it’s very important to understand that swimming in Party Animals shouldn’t be a regular activity as it severely slows your character down, making you an easy target. It should only be indulged in if you have no other options left, and even then, your first priority should be to grab any ledge and come out of the water as quickly as possible.