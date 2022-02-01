How to tackle in Rugby 22

Rugby is an extremely demanding sport from a physical standpoint, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that players are constantly battling for possession and space. Tacking ball handlers allows for the defense to have an opportunity at stopping the progress of the opposing team, and the possibility of forcing a turnover. But what exactly do you need to do in order to perform a tackle in Nacon and Eko Software’s simulation rugby game, Rugby 22? Let’s take a look.

To tackle an opposing player, hit either B (for Xbox) or Circle to perform a tackle. The tackle control is pretty simple to master, but it’s also important to make sure to tackle using the player closest to the ball handler.

Rugby 22 owners can switch from player to player using either A or Y (for Xbox), or X and Triangle (for PlayStation). Y/Triangle switches the user to the last defender, while A/X moves the user to the defender closest to the ball handler.

Make sure that when attempting a tackle, line up the controlled player with the ball handler. That should lessen the chance of a missed tackle, and the possibility of letting the ball handler make the try successfully.