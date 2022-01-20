How to take a picture of a dog in a raincoat in Pupperazzi

With four of Pupperazzi’s five levels featuring different times of day, many of these versions of existing levels have a unique set of objectives. Take Muttropolis as an example. The objective that asks you to take a picture of a dog in a raincoat only shows up on the list for the overcast time of day. If you’re struggling, our guide will help you snap the picture in question.

Because Muttropolis’ overcast variation is constantly pouring rain, you’d be forgiven for assuming that some dogs might already be wearing raincoats. If you’ve been unable to find any, that’s because they’re oblivious to rain.

Fortunately, the photo opportunity is as simple as customizing a dog. By the point that you’ve unlocked the Muttropolis overcast variation, you’ll already have access to outfit customization. You can walk up to any dog and press up on the directional pad when using an Xbox controller.

This brings up a cosmetic customization screen. From here, scroll through the outfit tab until you find the raincoat. It’s worth noting that while some dogs have specific clothing items or accessories, every dog has access to a raincoat. After outfitting your dog of choice with the raincoat, all that’s left is snapping the picture using any lens or filter.