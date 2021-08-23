How to throw a low pass in Madden 22

Madden 22 offers a lot of variety in terms of the passing game. Not only can determine how the football is thrown by the push of the button, but also how high and low you want it to be. Low passes can be effective in a number of situations, especially in those where the receiver is close to the QB, and you want to avoid an interception at all costs. Low passes can be a bit tricky to use, so let’s go over what you need to know.

To start off, you’ll want to make sure that you press and hold either LT (for Xbox) or L2 (for PlayStation). We should point out that in Madden, there are two different pass modifiers. The controls we laid out above are for low passes, but for high passes, use LB or L1, depending on your console.

For a low pass, you will want to press and hold the trigger. Then, find a receiver that you want to throw to, and press the button that is indicated above that individual. If you follow these steps, the QB should throw a low pass to the receiver.

As we mentioned earlier, low passes can be a useful tool. Low passes can help keep the ball away from the hands of opposing defenders, so if you need to change things up on offense, you might want to keep this control in the back of your mind while playing in Madden.