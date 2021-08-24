How to throw a touch pass in Madden 22

There are three main passing methods to pass a football in Madden 22: bullet, lob, and touch passes. Bullet passes are hard, straight passes that can go very quickly to a wide receiver. Lob passes are high-arching throws that are quite good for streak and post plays, but these passes don’t have much in terms of velocity. Because of that, these passes can be rather easy to pick off if there’s not a sufficient amount of space.

Touch passes are kind of a hybrid between bullet and lob passes. Touch passes are “medium strengths passes,” according to Madden, and these throws are designed to drop the ball over the head of an underneath defender, or in front of deeper coverage. So, how do you perform a touch pass in Madden 22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To perform a touch pass, find an open receiver. Once you find a receiver, you should see a corresponding button appear over that target. You will want to press, and then release in order to perform a touch pass.

If you press and hold, you will throw a bullet pass. Tap it, and it will be a lob pass. You will need to find a happy medium between the two to throw a touch pass, so get some practice in before attempting one.