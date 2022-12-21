How to turn off age restriction on TikTok

While filtering out content to protect younger users, the Restricted Mode on TikTok also limits exposure to content that may not be appropriate for other users. TikTok is constantly improving this feature, and users can also report content that they think should be restricted.

However, there are times when certain content gets tagged as restricted even though it’s generally safe to view for most users over 18 years old. It is good to know that the app prioritizes safety for all, but if you’re over 18 and would like to know how to turn off the age restriction on TikTok, here’s a step-by-step guide.

How to turn off Restricted Mode on TikTok

To turn off age restriction or Restricted Mode on TikTok, open the app and log in to your account. Then, follow these steps:

Tap Profile at the bottom right corner. Tap the Menu button with the three horizontal lines at the top right corner. Select Settings and privacy. Under Content & Display, tap Content preferences. You will know if the Restricted Mode is On/Off. Tap on Restricted Mode to change this. Follow the steps in the app to set or enter a passcode to turn Restricted Mode on or off.

How old do you have to be to use TikTok?

Aside from protection measures like the Restricted Mode set in place for younger users, TikTok makes it clear that the app is only for those who are 13 years old, or 14 if you’re in South Korea or Indonesia. For the best use of the app, TikTok recommends that users make sure they enter their date of birth correctly upon signing up.

What are the age-restricted features of TikTok?

Along with the Restricted Mode feature and tailored ads, TikTok does not allow its younger users to use age-restricted features like the ability to host a LIVE or use Direct Messaging.

Additionally, users who are under the age of 16 automatically have their account set to private by default. With a private account, the user gets a follow request first from those who’d like to follow them and they would have to approve this before their videos can be accessed by the follower. With such security and privacy measures strongly in place, banning TikTok in the US or anywhere else soon is unsightly.