Most of the Resident Evil games have been known for being played in a third-person perspective where you look over the protagonist’s shoulder as they take down hordes of zombies and face unparalleled threats. Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village are the only games in the franchise to feature a first-person point of view. The Winters’ Expansion added a third-person mode to Resident Evil Village, allowing you to see over the shoulder of Ethan Winters finally. This guide will show you how to turn third-person mode on and off in Resident Evil Village.

How to switch between first and third-person perspectives in Resident Evil Village

Since the Winters’ Expansion added a third-person perspective to the game, you may want to finally get a peak over the should of Ethan Winters as he tries to survive the night and find his daughter. Luckily, you don’t need to go searching through menus to activate the new mode as the game gives you the option to choose which mode you want as soon as you launch it after downloading the DLC. Once you boot up the game and reach the main menu, the game will give you a choice between first and third person point of view.

Select whichever one you feel more comfortable with. As soon as you start up the game, you will be watching everything unfold from whichever perspective you chose. There are a few things, however, that you should know about third-person POV. While playing with this mode active, all of the cutscenes will still be in first person and you won’t be able to turn the camera to see Ethan’s face. That will continue to remain a mystery.

You can change the camera mode at any time after selecting it from the menu. All you need to do is select options from the menu. From there, select the camera option and you will see a new setting added to the main called “view mode.” Select this option to bring a new menu that lets you choose between first person and third person.