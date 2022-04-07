How to unlock a Porg companion in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Progs were introduced in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. They’re flying all over Ahch-To, the location of the first Jedi Temple, and you’ll meet them in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you’re looking to add a Porg companion to your party, you’ll have the chance to do it, but you’ll have to do it in a unique way. You need to know about unlocking a Porg companion in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The only way for you to unlock the Porg companion is through the Extras menu. You can find this by opening up your Holoprojector while playing the game and going to the far-right side of the menu. There, scroll down to the Datacards menu, and you’ll see the Porg Companion as one of the available options. The only way to unlock this companion is by finding a Datacard and having 500,000 Studs to buy it.

Datacards are scattered all over the game. The only way to find this is by unlocking planets and searching the regions of that world that have one, such as unlocking Tatooine and searching the Jundland Wastes for one. You can only unlock planets by working through the nine Star Wars Episodes. We recommend completing all nine before searching for Datacards, unless there’s a particular bonus you want, such as the Porg Companion or the Stud Multipliers.

Once you have a Datacard in your collection and 500,00 studs, you can buy the Porg Companion.