How to unlock all Palico Secret Support Moves in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Your Palico buddies will receive an upgrade with Secret Support Moves in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These Support Moves will increase your buddy’s effectiveness in battle, giving you far more support when taking on the powerful adversaries in Master Rank quests for Sunbreak. In this guide, we’ll share what you need to do to unlock all Palico Secret Support Moves in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to get all Palico Secret Support Moves

There are five Palico Secret Support Moves for you to find in Sunbreak. They will be available around Elgado Outpost by speaking to NPC Palicos. These moves are called Healing Clover Bat for the Healer Palico, Ameowzing Mist for the Assist Palico, Felyne Fireworks for the Bombardier Palico, Felyne Power-up for the Fighter Palico, and the Lottery Box for the Gathering Palico.

You need to speak with five unique Palicos in Elgado to unlock the quests for each Secret Support Move. The Healing Clover Bat Palico is from the Wandering Felyne Supy, which you can find next to the smithy. To complete this request, you will need to complete three Master Rank quests with a Healing Palico.

The Ameowzing Mist comes from Rowan the Sailor, behind the WAndering Felyne Supy. You will need to complete three Master Rank quests with an Assist Palico.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lottery Box ability comes from Tartar the Sailor, and you can find them scrubbing the ship in Elgado Outpost. To finish this request, you will need to complete three Master Rank quests with a Gathering Palico.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Felyne Power-Up ability comes from Ziretta the Sailor. You can find them outside the ship, alongside the shop stands. You must complete three Master Rank quests with a Fighter Palico to earn the ability.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final ability is Felyne Fireworks, which comes from Sue the Researcher. You can find them behind the meeting area where you speak with Admiral Galleus. For this ability, complete three Master rank quests with a Bombardier Palico.