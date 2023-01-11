You can play as several characters who have appeared as heroes in the Evil Dead: The Game and use them as Survivors to battle against demonic forces. However, you need to unlock some of them to add them to your roster, expanding your Survivor choices. Amanda Fisher is one of those characters. This guide covers how to unlock Amanda Fisher in Evil Dead: The Game.

How to unlock Amanda Fisher

You can find Amanda Fisher in the Kill ‘Em All mission. You can access it after completing If You Love Someone, Set Them Free… With A Chainsaw and Party Down! missions. You have 12 minutes to complete the mission before you automatically fail.

To start this mission, you need to locate the nearby car and head to the first Deadite infestation area to clear it. You can find the vehicle close to where you spawn, and the Deadite infestation zone will be to the north of the car inside the Railway Loop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon arriving there, 12 Deadits will spawn. You need to take them all out before you can exit. You want to keep your distance from them as they release a small electrical AoE that can damage you if you stick too close to them when they die.

After dispatching them, you must proceed to the second Deadite infestation zone. You can find it further north of your location inside the Dead End region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be nine Deadites you need to defeat at this location, with a stronger Elite waiting for you. This Deadite elite, the Demi-Eligos, can shift and seemingly teleport forward. You want to keep your distance from this enemy and plan your attacks accordingly. We recommend grabbing one of the melee weapons closer to the outdoor covered area, in the corner of the field. You can grab an ax or a bat with nails to make short work of the Deadites, but the Demi-Eligos are extremely tough.

The third area will take you to the southwest, to Camp Green Bird, where you need to fight another horde of Deadites.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are only four Deadites at the final location. Here, you’ll need to battle against an Eligos that will use ranged attacks against you, forcing you to rely on your ranged weapon. It can teleport behind you and perform several melee attacks before teleporting away.

After completing this battle, you’ll have beat the mission and unlocked Amanda Fisher.