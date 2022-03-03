How to unlock and complete Chaos Dungeons in Lost Ark

Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, has a ton of daily activities for you to do every day to earn materials for character progression. One of them is Chaos Dungeons, which are daily dungeons that pit you against waves of enemies.

To unlock Chaos Dungeons, you need to hit Level 50 and unlock North Vern. This will allow you to challenge some of the other challenges in the game, including Guardian Raids and Abyss Dungeons. Once you unlock Chaos Dungeons, head to a Chaos Dungeon to begin the run. You can find a Chaos Dungeon by finding an icon on your map, which looks like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the icon, then enter the Chaos Dungeon menu. You’ll be able to choose a dungeon level out of a huge list, which corresponds to your Item Level. Always choose the Chaos Dungeon that’s closest to your current Item Level, which you can find by checking your equipment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Simply hit “Enter,” and then you’ll be sent into the Chaos Dungeon. There are three floors (sometimes a fourth if you get a gold portal, which sends you into an easy floor to colelct extra loot.) Each floor has waves of enemies you have to fight, which all die easily. Proceed through each floor, and then complete the dungeon. You can do a Chaos Dungeon to earn ascension materials twice a day, and then repeat Chaos Dungeons to earn a special currency to buy out a shop.