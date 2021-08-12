How to unlock better water movement in Axiom Verge 2

After the initial stages of Axiom Verge 2, you’ll soon realize that you’ve lost the ability to swim. Your new body is too heavy and you’ll automatically sink to the bottom of any body of water. Unfortunately, that means you’ll be moving around very sluggishly until you can find something the game calls “Liru.”

This particular powerup gives you normal movement while in the water. Not only does that make it much easier to dodge enemies, but it lets you jump to ledges that were previously inaccessible. With this, you can find several new items to upgrade your character’s skills. However, first, you have to find it.

The easiest way to get to Lake Amagi and find the Liru is to head south of the town you first come across on Mount Ebin. Simply head left out of the town and you’ll quickly find yourself down in the lake. When you get to the lake, make your way to the 33,21 map tile.

As you get closer, you’ll come across some new enemies that may give you trouble. In particular, there’s an enemy that looks like a rock at first glance and then turns into a spinning blade. These are tough to hit and you can have several coming after you at once. When you run into them, we recommend running past them as quickly as possible.

After you pick up the Liru, make sure to explore the surrounding area. There are some nice health and skill pickups to be found in that general area. Then, it’s time to move left and take on the area’s boss.